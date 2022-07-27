Learn more about the moms who make up our Parent Panel. They are all very involved in their community and we are so happy to have them be a part of our show!

Amy Allender is a mother of two boys, military spouse, stay-at-home mom, and writer/blogger. Amy writes a weekly column for The Dakotan called, “She’s Not From Around Here.” She loves living in Minot and sharing about her activities with her children. Find her writing on her website. Follow her on Instagram at: @amy_allender

Jess Vasas is a mom to two boys, a military spouse, and the Minot local publisher for Macaroni KID. She loves connecting families with information about local events and activities. Find her writing by clicking here.

Dominique Snedeker is the newest member of our parent panel! Dominique is a mom to three boys, a military Veteran, a military spouse, and an author. Her latest book is called “Motherhood: The Crucible of Love.”

April Wahl is a mom of two boys, one is in elementary school, and one born in September 2021. She also works at a local church with middle school students and their families. She might love Disney more than anyone on the planet! And, Vans are her favorite shoes. Her Instagram/Twitter handle is: @shehasgoneawahl Her website/blog is: Aprilwahl.org

Sarah Kolberg is a mom of two boys, both in elementary school. She is a Mary Kay Beauty Consultant and has been for 17 years. She has two fur friend dogs and a very serious love of plants! Sarah’s Instagram is: @sarahakolberg

Her website is: cultivateyourbeauty.com