BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Every week we speak with parents about how parenting is the best and hardest job on the planet. This week we decided to change it up and speak directly to the kids.

Second-grader Carter, third-grader Archer, and fourth-grader Preston visited the show in place of their moms, April and Sarah to talk about going back to school.

When they were asked about what they were most excited about, two of the boys gave answers that most parents could probably predict, but not Preston.

“Mostly art and stuff because it’s the funniest”, said Carter.

“Recess”, said Archer.

“I have a lot”, said Preston. “Math is at the top.”

What is the hardest part of going back to school for these guys? According to them, nothing. None of them said they were even nervous.