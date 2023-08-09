“I feel like it’s short bursts. In the morning, the kids watch TV and I drink coffee, and I tend to my plants, I sit outside,” said Sarah Kolberg, mother of two boys. “We’ve also got to a point now where I can go take the dogs for like a 20-minute walk by myself, so that’s nice too because I think it is important that I can get away from them sometimes. Doing things without them is good.”