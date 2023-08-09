BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) How do you decompress? Self-care is important, especially when you are working non-stop as a parent. Studio 701’s parent panel sat down to talk about decompressing and self-care that seems to work for them.
“I feel like it’s short bursts. In the morning, the kids watch TV and I drink coffee, and I tend to my plants, I sit outside,” said Sarah Kolberg, mother of two boys. “We’ve also got to a point now where I can go take the dogs for like a 20-minute walk by myself, so that’s nice too because I think it is important that I can get away from them sometimes. Doing things without them is good.”
“I get up early and I go work out. I am a better human throughout the whole day because of that,” said April Wahl, also a mother of two boys. “That morning time for me, I call it my mental health mile. I either walk or run.”
The moms also try to get regular massages and read and listen to audiobooks to wind down and get in some decompression time. Parenting is not just for moms though, dads also should decompress and provide themselves with self-care. Some additional ideas for the dads are activities with their friends, or fishing by themselves.