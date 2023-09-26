MINOT, ND (KXNET) There are positives and negatives to where you live, no matter where that is. Last time we talked to our parent panel of Minot moms about the positives of living in the 701. This week we touch on some of the negatives.

“There are not a lot of things for teenagers to do here,” said Amber Mendez. “I’m excited that they brought some stuff in, like the Discovery Center for kids, but the one thing that we need to consider is the community as far as teenagers.”

“I have to agree, there is not a lot for teens,” said Charlotte.

“Everyplace is going to have things that are challenging, it’s just about how your perception is on those,” said Amy. “Something that is challenging, it’s a blessing too, Minot has a boundary, so there’s a limit to the number of things we have here. I like that there’s a boundary to Minot, but the flipside of that is that things outside of that boundary things are very far away.”