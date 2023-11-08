BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) November is an important month to honor veterans and it is also a good time to talk to your kids about the importance of honoring our veterans.

Amber Mendez and her children have close ties to a veteran. Her husband recently retired from the Air Force after more than 20 years.

“The one thing our family has had an extreme honor of doing is supporting my husband and his career for the last 22 and a half years in the Air Force,” said Mendez. “We celebrate Veterans Day with dinner and family because that is super important. (Also) we model respect and kindness towards our veterans. We go out into our community every day and see veterans every day and we always thank them for their service. That is one way we celebrate our veterans every day.”

Adrienne Keller also has close ties to veterans as she and her husband have several family members who have served in the military. “We talk to them about the importance and how special our veterans are to our country,” said Adrienne Keller. “We like to take our pictures out and show them the different veterans of the family and friends. And we also talk about their stories.”

