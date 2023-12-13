BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) There is nothing like the anticipation of somebody opening a gift that you are hoping they will love. Sarah, Adrienne, and Amanda share their favorite gift-giving memories.

“One of my favorite Christmas morning, gift opening experiences with the boys was when my mom took the kids for the whole day, and John and I spent the whole day redoing their bedrooms. We painted, we got new bedding, we put up shelves, we redecorated. It was super fun and before they came in, we gift-wrapped their door and so they had to burst through it. It was so much fun. I remember Carter was so excited, he dove onto the bed and snuggled in his bed right away with the cozy blankets. That was probably my favorite,” said Sarah Kolberg.

“Our favorite gift-opening moment happened a couple of years ago,” said Adrienne Keller. “It was with daddy and Santa had brought him a special gift, not your typical gift, but it was a funny gift.”

“One morning, me and my brother came downstairs and saw presents under the tree, but the only present we didn’t see was our dad, so we looked in his stocking and we found something wrapped in tin foil,” added Adrienne’s son Mason. “Since he likes cooking steak, we thought it was a steak, like an uncooked steak, so we went to his room and told him ‘We might have seen an uncooked steak in your stocking’. Then when everybody woke up, we opened our presents and then when our dad opened his, he got coal for Christmas.”

“Our kids have been begging for a dog for a real long time,” said Amanda Godfread. “Finally, Santa Clause heard the call and so two Christmases ago, our dog Rudolph joined our family. In the morning, our elf, whose name is Laurie Elfsa, left the kids a note telling them ‘Ok today is a really big day’…so, Santa could not bring our dog in the sleigh, it’s too much, so Santa brought the dog early…so Laurie Elfsa told them ‘When you get home from school today, you have to do all your chores and all your reading, and a big surprise will be waiting for you’. Then Rudolph came through the door and the kids really just lost their minds. The kids got to name her. We call her Rudy for short because that sounded a little more feminine.”

Amanda added that this year’s gift for her son is going to be another memorable one, as it is something that he has been wanting for several years.