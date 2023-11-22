BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) As families gear up to express gratitude and indulge in a hearty feast, our Parent Panel moms share their Thanksgiving favorites.

“One of my favorite things to have for Thanksgiving is cranberries. I don’t know why Jon decided he wanted to figure out how to make them one year, but he found a recipe online and tried it and it was amazing. And so, every year it’s my favorite thing,” expresses Sarah Kolberg. “Cranberries, like real cranberries, not like the jelly ones in the cans.”

Adrienne Keller and her boys offer a glimpse into her Thanksgiving kitchen dynamics, stating, “So, I would say my least favorite thing to cook for Thanksgiving is the turkey, and my favorite thing to cook is baking a pumpkin pie.”

April Wahl shares her Thanksgiving specialty, saying, “I only have one thing that I am responsible for and one thing I can actually do well and not mess up, and it’s sweet potatoes. But I don’t do sweet, sweet potatoes. I do salty sweet potatoes.” Wahl jokes, “Nobody is the chef in our house.”

Involving your family in the traditions of the holiday may create extra chaos, but in the midst of the Thanksgiving preparations, enjoying the moment and adding some personal touches and unique twists on traditional dishes make it extra special.