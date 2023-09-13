NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) Our Parent Panel of Minot moms sat down to talk about the hidden gems that they have discovered while parenting in the 701.

A hidden gem to many outsiders of North Dakota, that keeps them here, is the people and lifestyle.

“The people are kind,” said Amber Mendez, mom of three children. “I believe that really is a gem here.”

“Minot is small enough that it has the small town feel, but big enough that you don’t have to be in everybody’s business if you don’t want to be,” said Charlotte Turner, mom of four children.

“This is a very affordable place,” said Amy Allender, mom of two kids. “Housing costs may be high, and food costs may be kind of high, but as a military family, we have lived in many states, and what we find in Minot is that the things we want to do are incredibly accessible to us and they are incredibly cost-friendly.”

As many people say, people don’t come to North Dakota for the weather, but they stay because of the people. North Dakota Kind is the ultimate gem of the 701.