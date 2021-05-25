Parent Panel: Mental Health Awareness Month

(NEXSTAR) -- The second supermoon of 2021 will bring with it a cosmic phenomenon on Wednesday: the only total lunar eclipse of the year.

On Wednesday, the “Full Flower Moon” will grace the night sky, marking the second of three supermoons this year. This moon got its name because of the abundance of springtime flowers in the Northern Hemisphere around this time, according to the Farmer's Almanac. May is also the time when farmers begin to seed their fields after hard frosts have ended.