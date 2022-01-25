Parent Panel: moms discuss how to combat winter blues

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court has turned down an appeal by a Mandan man who claims undisclosed DNA evidence would clear him of manslaughter.

Fifty-six-year-old Rodney Friesz was convicted of manslaughter and arson in 2016, but acquitted of murder in the death of Eugene Jassmann. Friesz claimed he shot the 62-year-old victim in self-defense.