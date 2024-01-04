BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) As we turn the chapter on another year, it may be a good time to make resolutions as a parent. Our Parent Panel moms are hoping to improve in a few areas in 2024.

Mom of three, Amanda Godfread is working on having a more organized cleaning schedule for her home. “My thought as it relates to parenting is my kids need to understand how that all works and it isn’t just magic that the toilets clean or that the dishes are put away. And then I think it helps them. It’s already chaotic enough to live in a household with three kids and a dog and life is going a million miles an hour. But if you can get some routines down, I think it just helps kind of slow the pace a little bit, make everybody feel a little bit less chaotic. And so that hopefully maybe, knock on wood, this is my year. I don’t know, it hasn’t happened yet. But this will be my year.”

Sarah Kolberg, mom of two, says, “My resolution for this year is to really just be present in the moment. That can be really tricky. Phones are very tempting. And so what I’m going to be working on this year is just to be present in the moment and to put my phone away.”

April Wahl, mom of two has two things she’s working on this year, being more present and spending more time with her kids.

“Put the phone down, stop scrolling through TikTok, trying to be a cool elder millennial and just put it down. If I see them having too much screen time and being like, hey, you should read a book, like I should grab a book too. So I think just to be a good role model of that. And then as well, just if I have it, if I’m able to do it, and they have a day off from school, daycare is closed, whatever, just take that day of PTO, spend it with them if I can,” Wahl said.