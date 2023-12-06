BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Christmas is only weeks away. Presents are a fun and major part of the season, but eating Christmas treats is also a big part of the celebration. Our Parent Panel stopped by to talk about their favorite Christmas treats.

“My grandma lives in Wisconsin and as young as I can remember, she would send us an assortment of cookies,” said Adrienne Keller. “There’s this one cookie, it’s the Christmas wreath. We fight over it every single year. We’ve carried that tradition down to the kids. She’s still alive, she’s 92 and now I have the recipe, I just have to make the cookies.”

“Sugar cookies,” said Amanda Godfread. “My mom has a recipe that she always made, and my sister could make as well, that had sour cream in it. So there must be something about sour cream that makes Christmas magical. I have tried it (baking the cookies). I have never been able to perfect it, so I have to make a traditional Christmas cookie in my house. But my mom’s with the sour cream…they were extra soft, but the edges were crispy. It was just fantastic.”

“For homemade baked goods, it’s my mom’s molasses cookies,” said April Wahl. “She makes the best molasses cookies. When I try to make them at home, I’m like ‘Why do these taste like junk’. Those are my favorite homemade things, but I have to give a shout-out to Brick Oven Bakery because I love their gingerbread cookies. They remind me of all the goodies that you can get at Disney World at Christmastime, anything Mickey Mouse shaped around Christmastime, I’m eating it.”

Amber adds that she loves her mom’s baklava. Her mom learned to make it many years ago and makes it every year. Amber said that people throughout her small hometown request it from her.

Jeff’s go-to for the holidays is prime rib. He said that he likes cookies and sweets, but he prefers savory types of treats, going as far as to say he would rather have a pickle than a cookie.

Whether it is the cookies that grandma has always made or prime rib, we all have at least one treat that we associate with the Christmas season.