BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Transitioning from summer to back-to-school mode can be difficult for kids and parents. Going to bed earlier and also getting up earlier is a major change.

“Getting stuff done before a certain time is the worst part of back-to-school”, said Sarah Kolberg, mother of two.

Saying goodbye to summer and warm weather can also be difficult.

“The whole back-to-school season is saying goodbye to these longer days, it’s like this grieving process”, said April Wahl, mother of two.

There are benefits to sending the kids back into the classroom too.

“There is something nice about the structure and honestly being away from the kids a little bit longer, I enjoy it”, added Kolberg. “You can get more done, more accomplished, I can do more work.”

“Getting to know a new teacher and new classmates and seeing friends from years before, that makes me excited about the school year”, said Wahl. “I do enjoy it, I just hate that it is the end of the summer.”