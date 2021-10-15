Parent Panel: Remembering what having a newborn baby is like

The Lansford Fire Department is hoping for a big turnout at its second annual Snowmobile Drag Races on Oct. 16.

The day kicks off bright and early at 8 a.m. and will feature a lot more than just the races.

Last year, the fundraiser brought in about 500 people.

This year, the goal is 800 and the proceeds will go toward the new fire hall that the department just moved into earlier this month.

Lansford Fire Department has responded to as many as 100 fires in a year, so being properly equipped is a top priority.