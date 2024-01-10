BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) – If you’re trying to think of fresh new ways to stay active indoors this January, there is no need to worry — as several members of our Parent Panel have some ideas.

“What we do in the winter always depends on if it is above or below zero,” says Minot mother of two Amy Allender. “If it is below zero, we hit up all of the indoor play spaces we can — the Fun Zone, HighAir Ground Trampoline Park. There’s a great indoor play space on Base, and even places like the mall or McDonald’s, and we gather there with friends or go to a friend’s home and play. If it’s above zero, we like to rent tubes from the parks department, ice skate, and just be outside in the snow.”

“We are not a hockey family, but my kids still love to skate,” comments Bismarck mother of three Amanda Godfread, “so we’ll actually go over to the Starion Center in Mandan, or even one of the several in Bismarck, and skate indoors during open season. None of us are good, so it’s not like we’re perfecting any skills — but you use muscles you wouldn’t normally use. You see people you wouldn’t normally see. That’s one of the things my kids look forward to every year because you can’t necessarily do it all year round. It’s really sort of a special treat to be able to do in the winter.”

“The three other boys in my house are big into Nerf guns,” states Bismarck mother April Wahl, “Including the 37-year-old boy. It’s lot of just running around. And we did just get a Y membership for the winter months, but there’s a lot of a lot of nerf gun fights that happen during the winter months, and it’s good that we get all the wigglies out.”

