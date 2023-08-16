BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) As summer winds down, you may want to get in some last-minute activities before the kids head back to school. Parents of school-aged kids know that once school starts, mornings especially get busy.

“The mornings, that’s what’s the worst”, said Sarah Kolberg, mother of two. “We have to get up early enough to relax and chill, then eat, and get dressed, and get all the stuff together. That’s what I’m not looking forward to. It’s a hot mess express most days.”

But there is still a little bit of time before the chaos of school mornings takes over.

April Wahl, the mother of two, said that she is hoping to plan a backyard camp-out with her son Archer. She also wants to go as a family to FOMO 10/40 Creamery or Mo’s Snow Shack and also do some mini golfing at Superslide Amusement Park. Kolberg said she hopes to get out on the water at a pool, lake, and river with her family.

No matter what you do with your kids, enjoy the last days of summer with them.