Community donations pour in to Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue following auction theft

Chad Isaak faces life in prison after a jury found him guilty of murdering four RJR Maintenance and Management employees in 2019.

The jury of six men and six women took about 4 and a half hours to make their decision. Isaak faces life in prison for the charges. The Judge has ordered a pre-sentence investigation into Chad Isaak so they can learn more about him ahead of sentencing. A date for sentencing has not yet been set.