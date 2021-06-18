Paws and Claws: Bismarck Police Department Features Only Male K-9 Officer, K-9 Titan

An arrest has been made in connection to a stabbing incident involving a 65-year-old man that took place at an NW Minot hotel on June 17.

The Minot Police Department arrested Timothy Hagan in the evening hours of June 17, 2021 for charges stemming from this incident. He was charged with Terrorizing, Felonious Restraint, Kidnapping, Attempted Murder, and Aggravated Assault.