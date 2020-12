This weekend there's a monkey yoga class thanks to Happy Aura Studio and Funfit LLC. Amy Pedersen joins us with her monkey, who is a capuchin, Priya.

You can find the Monkey Yoga event on Facebook. Check out Happy Aura Studio or Funfit LLC to find more information. If you'd like to watch TikTok or Facebook videos of Priya, search for Priya the Capuchin Monkey on social media.