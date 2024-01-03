BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The Bismarck-Mandan real estate market is starting 2024 down from where it was at the end of 2023. There are almost 20 less active listings as of January 3, compared to December 20. Realtor Jeff White noted that it wouldn’t surprise him if active listings drop to under 200 soon.
However, on a positive note, White points out that the State of North Dakota is giving out up to $500 in property tax credits for those who apply between January 1 and March 31. There are no income guidelines for this program, you simply need to own a home. You can apply to receive your credit here.
