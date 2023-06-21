BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) If you’re a fan of barbecue, you want to stop by The Firepit located in downtown Bismarck. The barbecue restaurant opened in April 2023 but isn’t completely new to the area. They have had a food truck in the area for several years and are also known for their catering.

Jeff visited the new brick-and-mortar location to check out their St. Louis Spare Ribs, brisket, and some other specialties they offer. One unique offering is their sauces. They have concocted a unique style of BBQ sauce, calling it North Dakota Style. This was created through a combination of Kansas City and Memphis styles of sauces. They also offer a Gold Style sauce which is a mustard-based BBQ sauce.

Visit The Firepit’s website for more information, including their menu.