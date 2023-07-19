Studio 701 Co-Host Jeff White took Bisman Bite Club to 3Be to explore some other offerings. He found that they provide a quick and affordable lunch option. They make sandwiches to order, with up to two meats and cheese along with all the fixings. In addition to sandwiches and fresh meat, 3Be offers a variety of salads, jerky, and an assortment of condiments, seasonings, and chips to round out your barbecue.