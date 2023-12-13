BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Though there were 17 new listings added this past week, the active listings in the Bismarck-Mandan real estate market stayed at 229 this week after 12 closed. One positive note for the real estate market is that interest rates are creeping downward.
Real Estate with Jeff: December 13 Market Report
by: Jon Arenz, Amber Schatz
Posted:
Updated:
