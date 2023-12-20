BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Christmas is only days away, and active Bismarck-Mandan real estate market listings have increased slightly to 236. Though the listings have gone up, the inventory is still low.

Based on the numbers alone, Jeff said that the market is still definitely a seller’s market, however, he added that when considering the absorption rate, it is more of a neutral market because of mortgage rates.

“If you’re a buyer, I’m telling you, you’re going to want to buy a house before the interest rates go down…quite a bit maybe,” said Jeff White. “You can always refinance your loan.”

Get more real estate information from Jeff White here.