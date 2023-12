BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) There are a few more new listings in Bismarck-Mandan this week compared to last, but with 14 listings going under contract and 32 closings, the active real estate listings continue to shrink.

Jeff notes that roughly half of the new listings are new-construction homes that have been relisted. Meaning, that only half of the 14 new listings are truly new to the market.

