BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) With the Fourth of July right around the corner, one overlooked consideration home buyers might want to consider is the legality of fireworks in the city you chose to live in.

Our real estate expert, Jeff White said that he regularly works with home buyers moving to the area from out of state, and he always lets them know that fireworks are illegal in Bismarck but legal in Mandan. And many people who are familiar with the area know that living in Mandan can be either the best or worst thing ever, depending on your opinion on fireworks.

