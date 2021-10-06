Real Estate with Jeff: Here are some helpful tips for first-time home buyers and first-time sellers

Summer is now in the rearview mirror... and while Mother Nature has been giving us August heat lately, there's another tell-tale sign that fall is here… and that's the leaves changing.

We've already been enjoying the leaves changing for a few weeks. Depending on where you live, you may have a little time before you're at your peak. We all typically peak by the end of October here in North Dakota. But have you ever wondered why leaves change colors in the first place?