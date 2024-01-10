BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Active listings in the Bismarck-Mandan area have held steady this past week, only down one from last week, after an additional 20 hit the market and 33 either closed or are now pending.

Local realtor Jeff White said that, if you are considering selling your house, now is a good time. One reason is that there is a low inventory of houses for sale. That means there isn’t a lot of competition, leading to more of a seller’s market. Secondly, right now is the time when there are more serious buyers looking. Cold weather tends to weed out all but those who are seriously looking to buy a house.

“The tire kickers, so to speak, aren’t out there doing it when it’s 20 below, they’re not doing it when it’s one degree,” said White. “They are doing it when it’s nicer out, they are going to open houses. If I’m out and it’s 20 below zero, I am serious about buying a house.”

Lastly, he adds that many companies tend to relocate employees around the turn of the year. So, many times, those moving to the area for work, tend to come here in the winter to look for a house to move into in early spring.

