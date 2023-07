BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The real estate market can get stagnant around holidays. Many people are traveling or hosting gatherings, so it usually isn’t a time when a lot of sellers want people walking through their homes. Along with that, many buyers don’t have the extra time to go around looking at houses. Surprisingly, a significant amount of houses went on the market and even more went under contract in the past week.

Visit Jeff online for all your real estate needs.