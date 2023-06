BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Active listings in the Bismarck-Mandan area have now surpassed 200, up about 10 active listings from last week. The inventory is still low compared to the number of buyers, which continues the trend of it being a seller’s market. The local market would need to see between 300-400 active listings to even that trend out.

