BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) There have been 24 new single-family homes that have hit the Bismarck-Mandan area real estate market in the past week bringing the active listings up slightly from 236 to 242. 11 homes went under contract and another 12 closed this past week.

Even with it being more of a seller’s market and higher interest rates than we have had in a while, Jeff says that now is not a bad time to buy because if the rates go down, you can always refinance at that lower rate.

Get more real estate information from Jeff White here.