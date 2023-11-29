BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) There are a couple less active listings on the Bismarck-Mandan real estate market this week, compared to last week at this time. This drop is expected and will likely continue through the rest of the holiday season. Jeff expects that the active listings will drop to or below 200 by the beginning of February.

A hot topic in the real estate industry is interest rates. Though the rates have dropped slightly, Jeff explains that if and when they drop to even lower levels, typically home prices rise. He said that if you buy now, you can always refinance when rates go down, especially if you are staying in that house for a while. But if you wait for rates to go down before you buy, you could be looking at higher prices on homes.

