BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Active listings have dropped slightly this week to 236 from 242 last week. Jeff says that inventory is light right now and on pace to be lower than his guestimate of 266 active listings on November 15.
This week, Jeff is featuring an urban townhome development in Downtown Bismarck. There are three available units, each with just over 1600 square feet. These units have three bedrooms and two bathrooms with an additional half-bath on the main floor. Off-street parking is being installed this week. Click here to see more on one of these listings.
