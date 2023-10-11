BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The Bismarck-Mandan area housing market has remained very close to where it was last week. There are more new listings, and fewer going under contract or closing compared to last week, but fewer active listings due to some listings expiring and not being renewed.

Also this week Jeff is featuring a home on Volk Drive in northeast Bismarck. It is a four-bedroom, three-bath home with a large three-car garage and over 2,500 square feet. He doesn’t think this home will stay on the market for long as it is a great deal and is located in a convenient and quiet neighborhood near Sleepy Hollow.

