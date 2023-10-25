BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Active and new listings in the Bismarck-Mandan area real estate market have both dropped slightly this week, compared to last week. That is primarily due to 32 listings going under contract.

This week Jeff is featuring a home in north Mandan. This new-construction three-bedroom/three-bath home is over 2,600 square feet, all on one level, meaning there are no stairs in this home. It has a huge attached garage and sits on almost two acres of land near the Missouri River. Click here to see more on this listing.

Get more real estate information from Jeff White here.