BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) There is a slight drop in active listings in the Bismarck-Mandan area this week, down to 261 from 269 last week. There were 21 homes that went under contract in the past week and 31 have closed.

This week, Jeff is featuring a property on W. Thayer Avenue in Bismarck. The Mill has three condos available for $275,000 each. These are ultra-modern condos in downtown Bismarck. These three-story condos include three bedrooms, three baths, and off-street parking. If buying isn’t an option for you, these are also available for short or long-term rental.

