BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) There were a lot of new houses that hit the Bismarck-Mandan market in the past week. Active listings are up 11 from 246 last week to 257 this week.

A house that Jeff is featuring this week is located at 108 W Rosser Avenue in Bismarck. The house was built in 1950 but has been updated significantly and still has its original hardwood floors. It is an almost 2000 square foot home with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It is priced at $199,900.

