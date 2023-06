BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) This week there are 197 active residential real estate listings in the Bismarck-Mandan area. 25 listings have gone under contract in the past week, 22 have closed and there are 28 new listings.

Jeff expects the market to start picking up as the summer season hits. The market is still a bit low to equal buyers versus sellers.

