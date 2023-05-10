The spring pickup in the local real estate market is starting. For reference, the market is on par with what it was when interest rates were in the 2.5% to 3% range.
See local homes for sale and more here.
by: Jon Arenz
Posted:
Updated:
The spring pickup in the local real estate market is starting. For reference, the market is on par with what it was when interest rates were in the 2.5% to 3% range.
See local homes for sale and more here.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now