BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The market report for Bismarck, Mandan, Lincoln and the surrounding areas has 236 single family homes on the market. So far, there are only 17 single family homes on the market in the last 7 days. Next week that number is going to be at least cut in half due to the Thanksgiving holiday. 25 are going under contract. Jeff White says, “I think we’re going to continue to see the active number of active single-family homes on the market continue to shrink throughout the holiday season, but only time will tell.”

The mill in downtown Bismarck, 205, 207, 209 West Thayer Avenue is new construction, and has a new parking lot. These ultra-modern urban townhomes that are within walking distance to the Broadway Grill and within walking distance of downtown Bismarck are priced at $275,000.

