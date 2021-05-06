Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Housing projects in the works for downtown Bismarck
Video
Top Stories
Bismarck’s Bed n Biscuit Ranch giving dogs real-world training
Video
National Nurses Day: Honoring the contributions and strength of nurses
Video
Childcare shortage across North Dakota due to the pandemic
Video
Tears fill crowd after Wachter Middle School athlete wins 100-meter dash
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Local Sports
Local College Sports
Local Scoreboard
After The Whistle
National Sports
Indy 500
Video Game News
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Tennis: Minot edges St. Mary’s, Mandan defeats Century
Video
Top Stories
Soccer: Minot stays perfect with win over St. Mary’s
Video
Baseball: Bishop Ryan sweeps Velva, Shiloh Christian defeats Hettinger-Scranton/New England
Video
Softball: Bismarck sweeps Legacy, Bishop Ryan tops Tioga
Video
Track & Field: Moved up two days earlier, teams compete at Charlie Denton Relays
Video
Community
KX Sport Show
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Remarkable Women
Salute to Seniors
Putting ND First
Daily Pledge
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Review It
Favorite Beverages from Childhood Featured for Throwback Thursday
Video
Recent Videos
Minot and Mandan Remain Undefeated in Tennis
Video
Minot Stays Perfect on the Soccer Season
Video
Bishop Ryan Sweeps Velva in Class B Baseball
Video
Bismarck and Legacy Clash in WDA Softball
Video
WDA Track & Field Back in Action Two Days Early
Video
Groundbreaking on new apartments in downtown Bismarck
Video
Nurses Reflect on Natl. Nursing Day
Video
Childcare shortage across North Dakota due to the pandemic
Video
Someone You Should Know: Marlo Anderson
Video
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women walk to hold awareness in Minot
Video
Crosby woman with rare medical conditions to soon get transplant
Video
KX Conversation: Talking tourism with Sara Otte Coleman
Video
Minot Public Schools to Expire Mask Mandate
Video
Murder charge against Earl Howard dropped
Video
Drought severely affecting North Dakota farmers
Video
Nationwide flower shortage impacting local shops ahead of Mother’s Day
Video
Cyber Security Working From Home
Video
Josh Duggar released from jail after being charged with possessing child porn
Video
Space aged wine worth $1 million up for sale
Video
More Video
Inside KXNET.COM
Bismarck Bucks Kid of the Game
Computers for a Cause
Gallery
Contests and Promotions
Gallery
Salute to Seniors
Gallery
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
Flock of rare California condors trash woman’s home
Bismarck’s Bed n Biscuit Ranch giving dogs real-world training
Video
Mandan Elementary School Administrator charged with Child Abuse
New wristbands serve as wearable vaccine card
Video
KX News team supports United Way
Video
Tears fill crowd after Wachter Middle School athlete wins 100-meter dash
Video
4 people freed from ongoing Minnesota bank robbery standoff
Latest Stories
Housing projects in the works for downtown Bismarck
Video
Bismarck’s Bed n Biscuit Ranch giving dogs real-world training
Video
National Nurses Day: Honoring the contributions and strength of nurses
Video
Childcare shortage across North Dakota due to the pandemic
Video
Tears fill crowd after Wachter Middle School athlete wins 100-meter dash
Video
More Local News