Amber Wheeler tests the 701 team on their North Carolina knowledge

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Daily Pledge
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
BestReviews
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Additional charges for defendant accused in fatal shooting in Grand Forks
Top Stories
Domestic violence survivor speaks to importance of utilizing resources
Video
KX Conversation: Shawn Kessel talks upcoming Main Street North Dakota Summit
Video
Williston mom touched by postal clerk’s act of kindness for son in basic training
Williston firefighters return home, say they were thankful to help hurricane recovery efforts in Louisiana
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Scoreboards
Local Sports
Local College Sports
National Sports
After The Whistle
2021 Pro Football Challenge
NFL Big Game Bound
Top Stories
Golf: Mandan’s Anna Huettl wins her first WDA Championship
Video
Top Stories
Class B Girls state golf tees off in Carrington
Video
Top Stories
After the Whistle: Over $4,000 raised for Newburg student-athlete preparing for open-heart surgery
Video
After the Whistle: The growing sport of trapshooting
Video
After the Whistle: Bismarck Bobcats’ Layne Sedevie talks about the start of the season
Video
Football: Drake-Anamoose using 2021 season to grow program
Video
Community
Daily Pledge
Feeding America
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
KX Sport Show
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
North Dakota Hidden History
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday: Sponsored by Crosstown Brewdown
Business Spotlight
Coffee Talk: Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Critter Conversations
Daily Stretch: Sponsored by The Studio – Wellness Community of Mandan
Healthy Living
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Grillin’ Time: Sponsored by 3Be Meats
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel Sponsored by United Tribes Technical College
Paws and Claws
Real Estate with Jeff: Sponsored by White House Realty
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio 7-0-Fun
Studio Entertainment
Trivia Treat: Sponsored by Brick Oven Bakery
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Amber Wheeler tests the 701 team on their North Carolina knowledge
Review It
by:
Amber Schatz
Posted:
Sep 28, 2021 / 12:06 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 28, 2021 / 12:06 PM CDT
Latest Top Stories
Sandy with Brick Oven Bakery shares the “Cinnamon Twist” with Studio 701
Video
3 deaths, 888 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,694
Additional charges for defendant accused in fatal shooting in Grand Forks
Job-hunting tip: Add ‘bonus’ to your searches for possible incentives
Domestic violence survivor speaks to importance of utilizing resources
Video
KX Conversation: Shawn Kessel talks upcoming Main Street North Dakota Summit
Video
More Top Stories
Inside KXNET.COM
Get all your local sports scores HERE
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
2021 Pro Football Challenge
Contests and Promotions
WATCH: KX Cams
National Day Calendar
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
3 deaths, 888 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,694
There are 12 states with active volcanoes. Here’s the list.
Where is Brian Laundrie? Here is where John Walsh says tips lead
Video
North Dakota stuntman known as Flying Farmer faces surgery after crash
Hawaii couple’s long-lost wedding ring returned after cliff jump, Tik Tok video, selfie
Video