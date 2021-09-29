Review It: Studio 701 Fantasy Football League Week 3

BISMARCK, ND – The North Dakota Dental Association and North Dakota Dental Foundation are excited to announce the next North Dakota Mission of Mercy with support from co-hosts Delta Dental of Minnesota Serving North Dakota and the Engelstad Foundation.

On October 1-2nd, 2021, the Bismarck Event Center will be transformed into a Free Dental Care Clinic, where selfless volunteers, with the support of generous donors, will provide free dental care to people in need on a first-come, first-served basis.