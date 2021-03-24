Holly Jacobs, from the Shakin’ Parkinson’s Up Minot support Group talks about different events and programs coming up in April during Parkinson’s awareness month.
For more information, you can visit Shakin’ Up Parkinson’s Group on Facebook
