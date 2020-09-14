Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Newsfeed Now
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Mandan man killed at Pearl Harbor to be laid to rest in North Dakota
Top Stories
Monday’s Forecast: Smoke plays a role in our weather over the next few days
Video
Walk to End Alzheimer’s goes virtual
Video
6th annual Ride to Remember raises money for fire departments
Video
KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
National Sports
The Big Game
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Volleyball: Minot looking to improve WDA finish
Top Stories
Plays of the week – September 13
Video
Tennis: Century defeats Williston at home
Video
Volleyball: Kenmare wins a close match against Our Redeemer’s
Video
Soccer: Century falls to Minot; Bismarck moves to top spot in WDA; Dickinson downs Mandan
Video
Studio 701
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Smile of the Day 9-14
Studio 701
by:
Tia Streeter
Posted:
Sep 14, 2020 / 10:42 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 14, 2020 / 10:42 AM CDT
Email us your Smile of the Day to studio701@kxnet.com
Latest Stories
Mandan man killed at Pearl Harbor to be laid to rest in North Dakota
Monday’s Forecast: Smoke plays a role in our weather over the next few days
Video
‘Bismarck Area Stepmoms’ provides support for women with blended families
Video
Bismarck Fire Department responds to structure fire on Thayer Ave.
Minot PD requests an increase in the 2021 budget for a new position, as murder rates are at an all-time high
Video
More Local News
Recent Videos
Raising North Dakota: Screen time and school
Video
Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/14
Video
Hazy skies play a role in the forecast for a few days
Video
'Bismarck Area Stepmoms' provides support for women with blended families
Video
NDC SEPT 14
Video
Top plays 9-13
Video
Robert One Minute 9-13
Video
MPD New position
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk in Minot
Video
COVID-19 ND Watch 9-13
Video
WDA Tennis
Video
Volleyball
Video
WDA Soccer
Video
Proper Memorial
Video
Dakotas lead the country in cases per capita
Video
Fallen hero honored
Video
Capital City Invite
Video
Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 9-12-20
Video
Robert One Minute 9-12
Video
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile in Bismarck
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
2 deaths, 255 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 2,758
KX News Live Stream
One death, 431 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 2,754
Video
Mandan man killed at Pearl Harbor to be laid to rest in North Dakota
Weather
Joe Biden’s security breached while boarding campaign plane
2019 Pro Football Challenge Winner
Don't Miss
2020 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
Tips and Tricks
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back