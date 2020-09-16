Smile of the Day! Boston, Lincoln, and Elin

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Newsfeed Now
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Wednesday’s Forecast: A clearing of the haze for some with cooler highs
Video
Top Stories
Measure 2 under scrutiny as lawmaker pushes back
Video
New Native American Caucus in North Dakota Dem-NPL party
Video
Oil production in North Dakota is up for the month of July
Video
Minot and Bismarck firefighters joining task force team to battle Oregon fires
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
WDA Swimming: Minot shows they’re a team to pay attention to against Bismarck, Legacy
Video
Top Stories
WDA Soccer: Legacy grabs crucial three points from Minot
Video
Class B Volleyball: Nedrose and Rugby clash, DLB takes down Ray, Center-Stanton beats New Salem-Almont
Video
WDA Volleyball: Century stays undefeated in thriller with Jamestown, Legacy goes the distance with Bismarck, St. Mary’s sweeps Minot
Video
Tennis: Legacy stays undefeated, Century tops Bismarck, Mandan falls to Jamestown
Video
Studio 701
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day
Studio Entertainment
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend
Smile of the Day! Boston, Lincoln, and Elin
Studio 701
Posted:
Sep 16, 2020 / 12:22 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 16, 2020 / 12:22 PM CDT
Meet the Studio 701 Team
Latest Stories
Burleigh County voters have 3 ways to vote in the November General Election
Bismarck man arrested in connection with graffiti vandalism to businesses
Wednesday’s Forecast: A clearing of the haze for some with cooler highs
Video
NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Play-Doh Day
Video
Measure 2 under scrutiny as lawmaker pushes back
Video
More Local News
Submit Your Smile Today!
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day
Studio Entertainment
Ways to Save Ways to Spend
Weird Word Wednesday
Well Being
Brewday
Check it out
Coping With Copid
Critter Conversations
Glow Up
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Join the Club
Lets Talk
Meal Prep
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel
Paws and Claws