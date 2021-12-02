Autumn Jean is our Smile of the Day :)

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Daily Pledge
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
BestReviews
Top Stories
Killdeer woman killed crossing road to help motorist
Top Stories
Judge grants new information released in Rademacher trial, more witnesses called to stand
Video
You could pay more for Christmas decorations this year. Here’s why and how to get your money’s worth
Video
Bison World: Jamestown group aims to enhance tourism across the state
Video
KX Conversation: Dr. Doug Jenson discusses funding for BSC’s Polytechnic Education Center
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Bet on Weather
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Scoreboards
Local Sports
Local College Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
2021 Pro Football Challenge
NFL Big Game Bound
China 2022
Top Stories
Basketball: The defending champs are ready for a new season with a new coach
Video
Top Stories
Hockey: UMary falls at home for the first time this season to ranked Jamestown
Video
Basketball: UTTC men’s and women’s win big against NHS College
Video
Curling: Minot Curling Club hosting “learn to curl” event
Video
Hockey: Bismarck and Minot open the new season, Mandan takes on Dickinson
Video
Community
Home for the Holidays
Think Big…Shop Small
Veterans Voices
Remarkable Women of 2022
North Dakota’s Hidden History
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
KX Sport Show
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
North Dakota Hidden History
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday: Sponsored by Crosstown Brewdown
Business Spotlight
Coffee Talk: Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Critter Conversations
Daily Stretch: Sponsored by The Studio – Wellness Community of Mandan
Healthy Living
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Grillin’ Time: Sponsored by 3Be Meats
Music with Michael
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel Sponsored by United Tribes Technical College
Paws and Claws
Real Estate with Jeff: Sponsored by White House Realty
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio 7-0-Fun
Studio Entertainment
Tee’d Up Sponsored by Golf Etc.
Trivia Treat: Sponsored by Brick Oven Bakery
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Autumn Jean is our Smile of the Day :)
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
by:
Nathalie Gomez
Posted:
Dec 2, 2021 / 08:20 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 2, 2021 / 08:21 AM CST
Close
You have been added to Today's Top Stories Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Sign Up
Latest Top Stories
Killdeer woman killed crossing road to help motorist
Basketball: Century brings back familiar faces and a ton of talent
Video
Judge grants new information released in Rademacher trial, more witnesses called to stand
Video
You could pay more for Christmas decorations this year. Here’s why and how to get your money’s worth
Video
Bison World: Jamestown group aims to enhance tourism across the state
Video
KX Conversation: Dr. Doug Jenson discusses funding for BSC’s Polytechnic Education Center
Video
More Top Stories
Submit Your Smile Today!
Featured on KXNET.COM
ND Military & Veteran Virtual Job
Remarkable Women
Think Big…Shop Small
Home for the Holidays
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
2021 Pro Football Challenge
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
Killdeer woman killed crossing road to help motorist
House from 'Home Alone' available for one-night stay
Gallery
Someone You Should Know: The Mandan man behind so many reasons to celebrate, the National Day Calendar
Video
Porch pirates stole children’s Christmas gifts from a Bismarck home. The police want your help in finding the thieves.
Department of Transportation offers new way to take learner’s permit test
Video