Hazel is our Smile of the Day! :)

As the seasons change, so do the temperatures and type of weather we will see.But did you know the color of the sky will change too?

The seasonal differences with blues in the sky all come down to the composition of the atmosphere combined with where the sun is in the sky.

In the spring and summer, we get these beautiful light blues. Sometimes it's kind of a milky appearance… and some days it's such a light blue that it almost looks white. But in the fall and winter, that's when we get the richer blues. They're especially pronounced with a snowy landscape… which many of us have seen here in North Dakota.