Juliet is our Smile of the Day! :)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The House chamber at the North Dakota Capitol will be used as a courtroom for a pair of high-profile criminal trials this spring, in part to ensure social distancing. The two trials had been scheduled in courthouses in Burleigh and Morton counties.

The trial of two people charged in the death last year of a Bismarck man is scheduled to begin Monday. Separately, the trial for a man accused of killing four people at a Mandan business is set to begin June 7 at the Capitol.