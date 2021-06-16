Nicole, Mike, and Jackson are our Smiles of the Day! :)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A commission that reviews emergency spending requests says it won't approve millions of federal dollars sought by North Dakota agencies due to a state law that limits the panel’s spending to $50 million each two-year legislative cycle.

The Emergency Commission, headed by Gov. Doug Burgum, did not act on some requests, including for human services programs, that would have exceeded the new threshold. Instead, the full Legislature will take up the requests later this year.